Airlines aren’t the only major travel resource taking a hit. Hotels on a national and international basis are majorly discounting their rates to compensate for COVID-19 cancellations. In Italy — which has a level 3 advisory warning for COVID-19 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — hotel prices have plummeted. According to Tripadvisor, you can book a stay in four-star hotels for as little as $50 per night.

Even in popular tourist locations like Disney World, you can book a room at one of their resorts for as little as $119 a night, according to the company's website. On DIS Boards, an online community focused on all things related to Disney travel, users have been contemplating canceling their trips to Disney parks because of the outbreak. But some are monitoring the situation to score on discounts. “Many more rooms are available for our April vacation (third week in April) than there were last week, wrote user saraheliz.

On Reddit's Travel Hacks forum, user imroadends found a Norwegian Cruise Line deal on Expedia for a 22-night Middle East cruise at $489 per person, which had previously been priced at $3,099. "That is an insane deal," responded another Redditor. "How did you find this?"

Even museums and other tourist attractions in cities like Paris and Milan have been temporarily shut down.

But despite the health risks that COVID-19 presents, some people are willing to take a health gamble to get cheap travel deals and see popular tourist sites with fewer crowds.

“A lot of cheap flights right now, and part of me thinks, if im going to get the coronavirus, I might as well get it in a deeply discounted 5 star hotel in Venice," wrote one Twitter user.

“Going to Italy in May....Amalfi Coast....not cancelling!” wrote one user on a recent TODAY post about cruise waivers and cancellations.

Should you risk traveling during the coronavirus outbreak?

Stewart says that traveling during this event is a “personal choice,” and that travelers should be making informed decisions based on recommendations from organizations such as the CDC.

Kristin Locsi Hartnett, a 38-year-old who resides in the U.K. but originally hails from Indiana, told TODAY that her family, whom she describes as "relatively healthy," is carrying on with travel plans to Belgium and Netherlands in April, along with a cruise from France to Spain in September.

"We could catch the virus while going to the grocery store or school," she said. "Honestly, it's traveling and making memories that make it worth it. My children are young, but they're traveling the world and experiencing different cultures."

If you have a trip planned and are continuing with your travel, the CDC recommends taking extra precautions, like washing your hands and avoiding contact with infected people. The federal agency also recommends avoiding nonessential travel to certain nations, including Italy, China, Iran and South Korea.

If you’re going to take the risk, there are other points to keep in mind. Besides practicing good hygiene to prevent contracting COVID-19, you should be aware that there's also a possibility of facing a quarantine should the disease spread to where you are. Ask yourself: Can I afford to be away from my home and job for weeks or possibly longer? Do I come into regular contact with people who are immunocompromised?

The CDC is also asking tourists to reconsider any cruises to or within Asia, saying that passengers are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

Trivago, a hotel booking site, told TODAY that although reaction to the outbreak seems extreme now, the company predicts the hysteria will decrease with time. "The more uncertain the times are, the more important it is to focus on our plans and on what we can control," Axel Hefer, CEO of Trivago, told TODAY over email. "But from our perspective, we believe what we are experiencing now is temporary and we feel that it is most important to not panic."