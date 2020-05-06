Steves organizes guided tours in Europe and has several planned for later this year. While he hopes they can still have the tours, he is "psychologically prepared" if they need to be canceled.

And Steves hasn't officially canceled his own large family European vacation planned for early June but plans to postpone the trip to 2021.

"Anybody who is champing at the bit to go to Europe this year needs to just relax," he said. "If it happens, it happens. But be prepared, emotionally and psychologically, especially if you are on an organized tour, to hold off."

Dr. Naomi Rogers, a professor of the history of medicine at Yale University, told TODAY that airline travel might be safe by June as airports remain open and people continue to fly. And while places like Iceland might be appealing for the great outdoors, Rogers warns of other roadblocks for social distancing.

"Where are you going to stay?" she said. "And how are you going to make sure that the place you are going to stay in is safe enough? Maybe those things can be figured out, but that and airports is what worries me.”

Krεstoph Gogola, a 17-year-old from the Czech Republic, has been planning and saving to travel to the United States for the last four years. Now, he has different plans.

"Because of the whole coronavirus situation, we were told we would be unable to make our trip in time because we were supposed to leave in June," he said. "So for the past few months, I've been really into South America and the U.S., so we have discussed it in our family and have decided to rebook our trip to a new one and go to South America instead."

Gogola is planning on traveling to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in late October with his grandfather. While there is still chance they may have to cancel or rebook again, Gogola is trying to stay positive.

"I've been told that our chances are around 70% that we will be able to go," he said. "But I'll let the time tell."

Travel expert Misty Belles of Virtuoso recently told TODAY's Al Roker that international travel will take longer to revive compared to domestic travel because not only are people wary of flying, but countries might not open up their borders right away. "The travel sweet spot for international is really about nine months out," she said, which coincides with holiday travel.

What about travel within the U.S.?

Belles believes that regional travel will come back first. "People have been cooped up for a long time," she said. "They're going to look to get out. But they're not going to want to venture too far from home." That means driving destinations that are a few hours away from home will be popular along with outdoor destinations like state and national parks.

Eli Finkelson, a 20-year-old student at New York's Hofsta University, has been planning a trip for her 21st birthday this August with her two best friends since the ninth grade. It wasn't until January that they decided upon Nashville, Tennessee. With their trip still months away, Finkelson and her friends understand the precautions they may have to take.

"I'm walking to Nashville if I have to," Eli Finkelson told TODAY. Eli Finkelson

"I think we're planning on playing it by ear right now," she told TODAY from her home in New Hampshire. "We're probably all going to bring masks. I'm not really sure how much sightseeing we'll do."

While avoiding crowded bars and practicing other forms of social distancing is something Finkelson and her friends can do, their biggest concern is having to reschedule flights.

"I just spent a bunch of money," she said. "I don't want to get sick because then I'll have a really hard time recovering if I get sick. But it's my 21st birthday."

Finkelson, who has severe asthma, understands the risks of traveling so soon. The Airbnb that she and her friends are renting is advertised as a "**SANITIZED CONDO**" in the listing.

"I just want a couple days in the sunshine with my friends," she said. "I just need to get out of the house. It will have been months back here; I'm not used to be cooped up in a place — being in New York City three or four days a week. I just want to be in 90-degree weather with my friends for a couple days. I'm walking to Nashville if I have to."

Although Rogers considers domestic travel to be a crucial part of her ordinary life for research and conferences, she’s holding off for now. The coronavirus pandemic means that no libraries or archives are open.

As for the future of travel, Rogers is concerned there could be a second wave of coronavirus.

“Depending on how much we sort of relax self-isolation and social distancing, it could again hit the most vulnerable just when you think, 'Oh OK, we want to go back to the mall,’” she said. “I think there is a danger of too soon.”

However, she understands people’s deep desires to explore the world. "I am self-isolating with my husband, who is terribly sad about not being able to travel," Rogers said. "He loves to go to exotic and unusual places, and I think that — I know that there are many people like that who really want to get back to the world."

What is the new normal?

People want to travel in a way in which they feel “safe enough,” said Rogers. "And I don't quite know how ‘safe enough’ is going to work."

Just as 9/11 changed the way we travel, the pandemic will usher in sweeping changes. Already, airlines like JetBlue and Delta have announced requirements for passengers to wear face coverings throughout their travels.

Rogers recalled how the AIDS crisis in 1988 changed hygienic infrastructure as we know it. "I remember when I was a child and I would go to the dentist and no one ever wore gloves,” she said. “They didn't wear masks, none of it. That was a post-1988 development."

Rick Steves, on the other hand, has no doubt that travel will get back to the normal we are used to; the main question is when.

"We got back to normal after 9/11; we got back to normal after different terrorist attacks and economic crises and wars and so on," he said. "Demand for travel does not dissipate; it's pent up and then it springs back when the coast is clear."