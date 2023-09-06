Tom Brady joins Delta Air Lines in a surprising new role

Tom Brady is quarterbacking a new initiative with Delta Air Lines in which he will serve as a long-term strategic adviser.

The airline announced the news Sept. 6, saying that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will help "with Delta's goal of connecting people to their greatest potential."

The first year of his role is dedicated to working closely with airline employees on "onboarding, cultural familiarity and immersion into the Delta organization," the company said.

He'll also be partnering to develop trainings and teamwork tools for the airline's more than 90,000 employees, the company said, in addition to contributing to "brand identity," marketing, customer engagement and community initiatives to inspire leadership.

Delta's CEO, Ed Bastian, said in the announcement that the company and Brady have a lot in common, so it's a welcomed partnership.

“Delta’s people are driven by their commitment to world-class performance, excellence and a desire to achieve best-in-class results,” Bastian said. “Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities.”

Brady will join Bastian's discussion series, "Gaining Altitude," which focuses on "overcoming adversity, performance, perseverance and more."

Brady said in a statement, "I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years.”

“Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible," he added.

The dad of three said his personal connection only expanded throughout his professional career as a quarterback.

"Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane," he said. "Those championship teams were built off of great leadership and a commitment to excellence, and Delta certainly shares those qualities."

Brady retired from the NFL earlier this year after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is heralded as one of the greatest of all time.