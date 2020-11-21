Today is the last day to register to receive your $1,200 stimulus check

If you haven't received a stimulus check from the government, now is the time to act.

The IRS's deadline to request your economic impact payment is Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. Eastern time. People who did not file a 2019 federal tax return and have yet to register for or receive their economic impact payment are still eligible to request their $1,200 stimulus check through the agency's non-filers tool.

Low-income households, senior citizens and college students whose parents didn't claim them as dependents may be among those who didn't file a tax return but are still eligible for the payment. The IRS has sent letters to 9 million non-filers, urging them to register to receive their payment by the end of the year.

According to the IRS website, you should use the non-filers tool if you do not normally and are not planning to file a federal income tax return for 2019 for any reason, including:

Your income is less than $12,200

You’re married, filing jointly, and together your income is less than $24,400

You have no income

"This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness," the IRS said in a statement Thursday. If you were required to file a federal tax return in 2018 or 2019, you should not use the non-filers tool.

Individual Americans are eligible to receive up to $1,200, depending on their income. Couples who filed jointly can receive up to $2400, also depending on income. For every qualifying child — in general, a dependent under age 17 in 2019 — an additional $500 will be paid.

Families who are federal beneficiaries, such as those who collect Social Security, and already received their initial payment but not the additional money for qualifying children also have until today to register their kids, according to the IRS.

When using the non-filers tool, you will need to provide your full name, current mailing address and an email address, as well as your date of birth and Social Security number. To receive your payment via direct deposit, share your bank account number, type and routing number; otherwise you will receive a check. For qualifying kids, share their name, social security number and relationship to your or your spouse.

Another bit of good news from the IRS: Individuals who did not receive an economic impact payment or the full amount that they believe they are entitled to can claim the amount when filing a 2020 tax return in 2021. It's called the recovery rebate credit.

For more information, visit the IRS's Economic Impact Payment Information Center.