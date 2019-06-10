A rising number of women are traveling the world solo — but is it safe?

On TODAY Monday, NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen demonstrated some easy tips that can help women stay safe while traveling by themselves.

In recent years, women have been targeted for assault or worse while traveling alone.

Last year, a Florida woman was found dead near her vacation rental in Costa Rica. In another case, a New York woman had to learn to walk again after she suffered a spinal cord injury running from an attacker on vacation in Thailand in 2016.

So Nguyen took a trip to Costa Rica, a popular solo travel destination, to show some simple precautions women can take to make sure they avoid dangerous situations. And it starts before you arrive at the airport.

Here's what experts recommend: