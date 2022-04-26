How will Twitter change now that it has agreed to be bought by Elon Musk?

The Tesla and SpaceX mogul, who has 85 million Twitter followers of his own, gave some hints on Monday after news broke that he reached a deal to buy one of the world's most popular social media platforms for $44 billion.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square," Musk tweeted in a statement.

Musk, 50, indicated that he plans to make some changes after taking the company from public to private. The deal, which was agreed to by Twitter's board of directors, still has to be approved by federal regulators, which could take months.

Musk said in his statement that he plans to add "new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans."

Other possible ideas are charging users a small subscription fee and adding an edit button for tweets.

Some critics worry how Musk, who has faced backlash over controversial and offensive tweets, will handle Twitter's issues with misinformation and toxic content.

"I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that's what free speech means," Musk tweeted Monday.

"We should be worried about any powerful central actor, whether it’s a government or any wealthy individual — even if it’s an ACLU member — having so much control over the boundaries of our political speech online," ACLU executive director Anthony D. Romero said in a statement while noting that Musk is an ACLU member and supporter.

Amazon co-founder and rival billionaire Jeff Bezos raised the question of whether China, where Musk's Tesla does significant business, could gain influence over Twitter, which has been banned in the country since 2009.

"Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" Bezos tweeted Monday.

Bezos followed up with more tweets by answering his own question with "probably not," and writing that, "Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity."

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter who stepped down as CEO last year, also weighed in.

"In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter," Dorsey wrote in a Twitter thread. "It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

Musk's purchase also raised the question of whether Twitter will reinstate some prominent users who have been banned, most notably former President Donald Trump. The 45th president told Fox News in a statement Monday that would not return to Twitter even as Musk takes over the platform.

If the deal is approved, shareholders will earn $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter common stock, which is a 38% premium over the stock price on April 1, when Musk disclosed that he had purchased a 9% stake in the company.