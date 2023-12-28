Amazon Prime Video users will have to pay extra to avoid new ads in 2024

Amazon Prime Video has announced that their movies and TV shows will have “limited ads” starting next year.

On Dec. 27, the company revealed that the limited advertisements will begin to roll out on Prime films and series starting Jan. 29.

“This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time,” the announcement stated. “We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.”

At this time, no action is required from Prime Video users. It also noted that “there is no change to the current price” of the Prime membership.

However there will be an ad-free option for an additional charge, Prime Video stated.

How much does a Prime Video membership cost?

An Amazon Prime membership varies depending on the plan you chose.

The current Amazon Prime membership pricing is $14.99 per month and $139 per year. However, a Prime Video membership is $8.99 per month.

The price will increase if the user chooses the ad-free additional charge.

How do I avoid Prime Video ads?

People can go ad-free for an additional $2.99 per month charge. Users can now sign up for this option here.

Users will not be charged until Jan. 29. They will continue to be charged the additional $2.99 fee per month with their subscription auto-renewal and can cancel or change their plan anytime.

It should be noted, Live TV, Freevee and channel subscriptions may continue to have ads.