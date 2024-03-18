Amid shifts in the retail industry, Target is the latest store to change their self-checkout policy.

As of March 17, Target stores nationwide will now limit shoppers to 10 items or fewer in the self-checkout lane.

Target announced the new policy in a press release.

"We’re making updates chainwide to make our checkout experience even more enjoyable," the company said in a statement.

Whether you're a self-checkout devotee or prefer the regular lane, read on to find out how this policy change will affect your Target shopping experience.

Why did Target change their policy?

According to the company, the new rules are intended to streamline the self-checkout experience.

"Checking out is one of the most important moments of the Target run, and we know that a fast, easy experience — whether at self-checkout or the lanes staffed by our friendly team members — is critical to getting guests on their way quickly," the company said in a press release.

Target reported that they had tested the limited self-checkout policy at around 200 stores last year. They found that the self-checkout process was twice as fast in the express lanes when shoppers were limited to 10 items.

“By having the option to pick self-checkout for a quick trip, or a traditional, staffed lane when their cart is full, guests who were surveyed told us the overall checkout experience was better, too,” the company said.

Alongside the self-checkout changes, Target also announced that stores will increase the number of traditional lanes staffed by cashiers.

Each Target location will be able to set their own hours for self-checkout availability.

"While the hours of operation may vary based on store needs, Express Self-Checkout will be available during the busiest shopping times," the company said.

Other stores have implemented similar measures

Walmart recently drew attention for their updated self-checkout protocol.

After shoppers noticed changes in the availability of Walmart's self-checkout lanes, the company clarified their policy.

“From time-to-time, our stores adjust the use of staffed checkouts and self-checkouts. For example, a store might start or end the day with staffed checkouts. As the number of shoppers and associate staffing increases, these stores open self-checkout registers to manage the increased customer flow. This process isn’t new,” Kelsey Bohl, senior manager of corporate communications at Walmart, said in a statement to TODAY.com.

Costco has also made changes to their self-checkout policy.

The company launched a program to crack down on non-members using others’ membership cards at self-checkout registers.

Costco's new policy requires shoppers to present a photo ID along with their membership card in order to use self-checkout.

“We don’t feel it’s right that non-members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” Costco said in a statement last year.