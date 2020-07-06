Personal finance expert Suze Orman appeared on the 3rd hour of TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to share some important financial advice as the coronavirus pandemic continues to stir up the job market.

"You just have to save every single penny you possibly can right now. You need to stay strong," said Orman, who has spent years advising people to have at least eight months of emergency funds saved. "You need to keep calling your creditors and saying, ‘I know you gave me three months where I don’t have to pay; I need another three months.’ And you just have to be this ferocious warrior now where you don’t turn your back on this battlefield of the unknown."

Orman also took the time to answer specific questions from TODAY employees and audiences.

Should I pay off my mortgage right now?

Carrie, a 50-year old woman who said that she has an eight-month emergency fund and would still have those savings if she paid off the mortgage on her home, asked Orman if she should still pay off the mortgage in an uncertain housing and job market.

In this situation, Orman said it certainly makes sense to pay off the mortgage.

"The very first thing I want you to do is, while you still have a job, because you never know, is take out a home equity line of credit, just so you have it in case of an emergency," Orman said. "Then, I want you to pay off your mortgage. Then, the money that you are paying towards your mortgage every month, I want you to put that exact same amount of money back into your savings."