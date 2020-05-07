Ask Suze Orman your questions about how the pandemic is affecting your finances

Sign up for our newsletter

Personal finance expert Suze Orman will join TODAY with Hoda & Jenna for a virtual town hall to answer viewers' financial questions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Are you struggling to pay rent, mortgage, car or student loans? Are you collecting unemployment? Are you worried about keeping what you have saved safe?

Suze wants to help. She will join us via Zoom to answer your questions and give financial advice.

Submit a question and photo of yourself below and you may be invited to join the meeting.

(Please answer the two questions in 50 words or less.)