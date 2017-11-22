share tweet pin email

Jill’s Steals and Deals contains great deals offered by retailers to TODAY viewers.

To get more deals and information on items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish sign up for the daily Stuff We Love newsletter.

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.

The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

Also, follow TODAY on Facebook so you don’t miss any of these amazing offers!

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

(Small business Steals & Deals is sponsored by American Express, founding partner of Small Business Saturday.)

------------------------------------------------------------------

Luxurious Alpaca Blanket, $88, Alicia Adams

Alicia Adams

Retail price: $395

Percent discount: 78 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBLANKET

(To purchase the blanket, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Alicia Adams is offering their alpaca blanket at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Alicia Adams Alpaca is a collection of luxury home and gift products, baby and children’s wear, men’s and women’s apparel, and accessories made of one of the rarest and most luxurious materials – alpaca wool. Alicia Adams Alpaca raises and manages a herd of over 200 Suri alpacas at a beautiful farm in New York's Hudson Valley.

Accent your favorite couch or bed with these perfect blanket. It's also useful for watching outdoor games, tailgating and glamping. They are extremely soft, warm and durable. Choose from 26 different stripes and solids. This is the one blanket you'll want to have in your home!

Alicia Adams says their blanket will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@aliciaadamsalpaca-deals.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Whipped Sugar Scrub 2-Piece Sets, $35, LALICIOUS

Lalicious

Retail price: $70

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBEAUTY

(To purchase the sugar scrub, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

LALICIOUS is offering their body sugar scrub at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

LALICIOUS offers indulgent bath and body products for a luxurious at home spa experience. The brand is known for its addictive fragrances and high quality, natural ingredients like coconut oil and cane sugar.

These sugar scrubs are a signature treatment in many spas around the world. It’s a beauty industry cult favorite because it’s non-abrasive, ultra-moisturizing and effective. Made by hand and has a whipped fluffy texture with a high-grade coconut oil base.

The coconut oil, cane sugar, sweet almond oil, vitamin E oil and honey nourish and deeply moisturize - leaving the skin youthful and glowing.

Choose from 9 addictive fragrances:

Brown Sugar Vanilla, Sugar Coconut, Sugar Kiss, Sugar Lemon Blossom, Sugar Reef, Sugar Tiare Flower, Sugar Lavender, Sugar Peppermint and Sugar Coffee.

LALICIOUS says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@lalicious-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sets of Two Metallic Candles with Agate Lids, $46, Xela Aroma

Xela Aroma

Retail price: $112 for a set of 2

Percent discount: 59 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYGEMS

(To purchase the candles, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Treat yourself, a friend or family member to a set of 2 glamorous 14oz. metallic vessels, with exotic, refreshing fragrances to match their dazzling appearance. Each candle features a unique agate lid that gives it a one of a kind touch.

Choose from the following six pairings:

Ruby – Cinnamon Orange and Emerald – Fraser Fir

Amethyst – Sandalwood Vanilla and Sapphire – Cedar Woods

Platinum – Sparkling Spruce and Platinum – Bergamot Musk

Gold – Amber and White Jasmine and Coral – Bourbon Oak

Rose Quartz- Grapefruit and Cirtine – Honeysuckle Gardenia

Topaz- Water Lotus and Jade- Bamboo

Xela Aroma says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@xelaaroma.com.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sparkle Disc Necklace, $59.95, Jennifer Miller

Jennifer Miller

Retail price: $230

Percent discount: 74 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYJEWELS

(To purchase the necklace, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Jennifer Miller is offering their necklace at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Sparkle Disc Necklace is sure to have all eyes on you! It’s dipped in 14k overlay and is adjustable from 16 to 20 inches so you can wear it any length from short to long! Also, it's delicate, feminine and ultra-chic!

This necklace is the final touch for that polished day to night look and brings sensational style and shine to your wardrobe. The seven micro pave discs move graciously. The on trend necklace is classic enough to travel season to season, no matter how much your wardrobe changes!

Jennifer Miller says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact customerservice@JenniferMillerJewelry-deal.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dress Up Kits, $38, Props In a Box

Props in a Box

Retail price: $100

Percent discount: 62 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY70

(To purchase the dress up kit, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Props in a Box is offering their dress up kit at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Props in a Box and Props in a Bag are dress up kits that combine innovative technology with imaginative play. This is a unique product line that makes imaginative play fun and easy, all while fostering very important interpersonal skills learned inside of the classroom.

There are four Props in a Box themes available: The Princess & The Chef, The Dino & The Pirate, The Doctor & The Farmer and The Fisherman & The Astronaut. There are four Props in a Bag themes available: The Camper, The Magician, The Builder & The Superhero The unlikely Props pairings in each kit allow children to go beyond the expected and stretch their creative boundaries. Each set includes props, a custom illustrated backdrop and the Props in a Box Movie Maker App.

All the costumes are gender neutral and encourage kids to be whatever they want without typical stereotypes. This is a unique product line that makes imaginative play fun and easy, all while fostering skills learned inside of the classroom and at home to help kids develop interpersonal skills.

Props in a Box says their product will arrive within 10-14 days. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact customerservice@theatrictoys.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Talk Back Pouch Bundle, $42, Henry Charles

Henry Charles

Retail price: $114

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYTALKBACK

(To purchase the pouch bundle, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Henry Charles is offering their bundle at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

This bundle includes an exclusive set of 3 talk back pouches including a limited edition. Each pouch features a unique, quirky saying that speaks to your makeup routine.

Included in the bundle set is: "Perfect is Boring" in black canvas, "Little Bag of Happiness" in wine canvas and "Work Hard Buy Makeup" in mauve canvas.

Henry Charles says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact contactus@henrycharles.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Important Editor's Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

Looking for information about previous Jill's Steals and Deals broadcasts? Find contact information for the retailers here.

If you want more winter deals, check out TODAY Shopping's post on the best Black Friday Deals of 2017 (so far).

Shutterstock Guide to the Best Black Friday Deals

If you want more gifts, TODAY's interactive gift guide lets you choose your recipient, their interest and your price point and will select gifts for you!

Happy shopping!