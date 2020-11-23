TODAY celebrates 6 unique restaurants across the US for Small Business Saturday

Amid the COVID-19 epidemic, supporting small businesses and restaurants is more important than ever. A September survey found that roughly 100,000 restaurants in the U.S. have closed on a permanent or long-term basis, and small businesses aren't doing much better, NBC News has reported.

That's why TODAY is celebrating these six restaurants ahead of Small Business Saturday, on Nov. 28, a retail event that encourages holiday shoppers to patronize local establishments instead of big-box stores. From donuts to vegan cuisine to fresh seafood, these delicious eateries will make you excited to support struggling businesses near you.

Saltie Girl

This seafood restaurant in Boston focuses on globally sustainable iterations of fresh fish and other underwater fare. Founded by Kathy Sidell and chef Kyle McClelland, Saltie Girl is know for its fried lobster and waffles with sweet corn butter and spicy maple syrup, French burgundy snails with black garlic butter, and its chowders, bisques and raw bar. Don't forget the fried, whole belly Ipswich clams and lobster rolls by the ounce!

This seafood restaurant in Boston focuses on globally sustainable iterations of fresh fish and other underwater fare. Courtesy Michael Cotrone

Email info@saltiegirl.com with the code GETSALTIE/TODAY to enjoy 10% off gift cards. Valid through December 2020.

DK's Donuts

A 24-hour bakery in Los Angeles, DK's has been around for 40 years and claims to have the best doughnuts in the city. Started by two Khmer refugees and now owned by their kids, Sean and Mayly, DK's lengthy menu includes several "must-try" items, such as the croissant-donut hybrid, bacon-infused doughnuts and doughnut ice cream sandwiches. If you don't have a sweet tooth, sip on one of their 20 flavors of premium coffee or try the popular smoothies.

The business was started by two Khmer refugees and is now owned by their kids. DK's Donuts

TODAY viewers can get 10% off purchases on dksdonuts.com with code: DONUTLOCKDOWN. Valid through Dec. 31, 2020.

Malai

This ice cream shop in New York City calls itself "a decadent blend of cream and culture" because it draws inspiration from South Asian ingredients. Every ice cream recipe is created by the founder, Pooja Bavishi, who started the shop in 2015. The menu includes both dairy and non-dairy flavors and highlights a range of bold spices, including ginger root, turmeric, fennel, pink peppercorn and more.

This ice cream shop in New York City calls itself "a decadent blend of cream and culture" because it draws inspiration from South Asian ingredients. Morgan Ione Yeager Photography / Malai

Malai is offering exclusive promos for TODAY viewers valid Nov. 23, 24 and 25. For those placing orders shipping nationwide, use code code GOLDB3LLY for $20 off your first order. Please use code TODAYSHOW for 15% off orders of 3 pints or more on local Brooklyn orders placed on Malai's website.

Dimo's Pizza

Dimo's is a legendary pizza restaurant that has been slinging pies for years in the Chicago area. The restaurant proclaims that pizza is its "crispy, chewy, edible passion." During the pandemic, Dimo's has supported frontline workers and even converted some of their pizza ovens to make face shields.

Dimo's has been using its pizza ovens to make face shields. Dimos

Use promo code SupportlocalTODAY to get 10% off all Dimo’s merchandise. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2020.

The Coast Cafe

Founded in 1997, this family-owned joint is located outside Boston, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where owner Tony Brooks' father, Major E. Brooks, was a dedicated community volunteer. In 2016, it was named one of the most popular places to order delivery fried chicken in Boston. The menu, rooted in Brooks family recipes, also boasts barbecue pork ribs, collard greens, cornbread muffins and more.

The family-owned business is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Coast Cafe

Spend $50 and get one of the Coast Cafe's signature sauces for free, using code COASTDAY. Valid until Dec. 15, 2020.

TLC Vegan Kitchen

The Dallas area’s first delivery and curbside pickup craft vegan kitchen, TLC and chef Troy Gardner ascribe to a "tastes like chicken" approach to vegan cuisine. Famous menu items include pizza topped with oyster mushrooms and cashew mozzarella, lava cake, Texas chili and bananas foster. Through its healthy approach, TLC is all about creating “a better world, one vegan dish at a time."

TLC and chef Troy Gardner ascribe to a "tastes like chicken" approach to vegan cuisine. TLC Vegan Kitchen

Buy a TLC Pigless pepperoni pizza & receive a complimentary pizza, by using promo code TODAYROCKS. Offer ends on Dec. 1, 2020.

This article was created by TODAY with our sponsor, American Express.