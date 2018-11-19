Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Emily Slawek

Small Business Saturday is right around the corner, which means it's time to go out and support your local mom and pop shops. This year, when you are looking for the perfect gift for your friend, family member or co-worker, take a stroll around your neighborhood to see if you can shop small.

Here are some of our favorite gifts from small businesses around the country.

Created by TODAY with our sponsor American Express

TODAY.com does not receive any revenue from this post. 100% of the revenue goes directly to the businesses listed below.

1. The Salt Fix, $47, Mouth.com

Mouth.com

Snacks are quickest way to the heart. Say thanks to a salt-loving friend with this tasty gift basket full of treats.

2. Candy Chemistry, $37, Masionette

This sweet candy science kit will put a smile on any kid's face! Maisonette

Kids will be able to do a sweet science experiment with this kit. What's better than eating candy — while learning at the same time?

3. MJ Cut-Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt, $48, Dog & Co

This sweatshirt is made for the dog that loves to be posh yet comfortable. Dog & Co

Dog & Co, featured in our interactive Small Business Saturday Plaza, is a great shop to find unique items for your pets.

4. Denim Pet Teepee, $85, Dog & Co

Michael Smith/Claudia Amato

Another pick we love from Dog & Co.

5. Leopard Studded Mules, $36, She Is Boutique

She is Boutique

These leopard shoes are perfect for the friend who loves a small statement piece that makes a big impact. She Is Boutique has tons of fun items that will spice up a wardrobe in no time.

6. Pumpkin Prosecco Candle, $28, Kelly + Jones

Kelly + Jones

Two words: Pumpkin. Prosecco.

7. Framed Photo, $25, Keepsake Frames

Keepsake

Do you have a favorite photo you've taken on your phone and wish you could get it framed for a loved one? Starting at $25, Keepsake Frames lets you upload your photo, pick your frame and check out in minutes.

8. Twisted Stacker Ring, $64, Catbird

Cat Bird

These stackable rings are adorable and great gifts for your sister, mom or best friend.

9. White & Gold Elegant Polka Dot Glasses, $20, Amanda Lee Glassware

Amanda Lee Glassware

These beautiful, handpainted glasses will add a touch a glamour to any home! Starting at $20 apiece, these glasses are perfect gifts. You can even personalize them.

10. Brooklyn Blackout Cake, $50, Ovenly

Need dessert for the holidays? Oven.ly ships sweet treats nationally. Oven.ly

If baking isn't your thing and you're looking for an easy holiday dessert that everyone will love, check out Ovenly. They deliver homemade sweets and treats nationally. The Brooklyn Blackout Cake is one of their top sellers and a fantasy for chocolate lovers.

11. Hot Chocolate Cookies, $36, Ovenly

Order up these hot chocolate cookies for an easy sweet treat for the holidays! Oven.ly

Or try these hot chocolate cookies — that happen to be gluten free!

12. Cowtown Night of the Living Barn BBQ Sauce, $5, Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

BBQ lovers, you better get your hands on this. Joe's BBQ

This BBQ sauce is a favorite of many. The spicy kick is perfect for all types of meats.

13. Joe's Kansas City French Fry Seasoning, $4, Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Potato lovers, rejoice. Joe's BBQ

People have been obsessed with the fries at Joe's BBQ for years — and now you can get a taste of it without traveling to Kansas City.

14. Good Vibes Pen, $8, Greenwich Letterpress

Your coworker will always have a smile on his or her face while using this pen. Greenwich Letterpress

A perfect gift for your work wife.

15. Short Sleeve T-shirt, $22, Chalk of the Town

Chalk of the Town

These shirts are awesome for creative kids. They can draw on their own design using chalk and it'll easily wash off so they can make another design, on another day.

The perfect gift for your friend who prefers tea over coffee. Ma-Za-Dahr Bakery

Give the gift of a mini tea party with this set from Mah-Za Dahr Bakery.

17. Shave Regime Kit, $49, Fellow Barber

You can't get wrong with this shaving kit as a gift for the man in your life. Fellow Barber

All the essentials he'll need to shave, all in one kit.

18. Thin Blue Smoke by Doug Worgul, $13, Kansas City Bar-Be-Que

Kansas City Bar-Be-Que

A redemption tale that unfolds around a small barbecue joint in Kansas City and a man who is attempting to start over. This story will stay with you like the thin blue smoke of barbecue.