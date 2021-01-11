Save more money in 2021 with this simple tip

After the shopping rush of the holiday season, January’s bills can come with a side of dread. Almost two-thirds of Americans are making a financial resolution in the new year, according to a study from Fidelity. But, as with any new goal, it can be much easier said than done. One way to set yourself up for success? Tracking your spending. “Especially because we’ve been so accustomed to swiping, we don’t realize all the places we spend,” Stephanie Ruhle, NBC News Senior Business Correspondent, told TODAY. “By tracking, you see the most important things you can’t live without and things you might be (buying) on a regular basis that you don’t need.”

Why you should be tracking your spending

No matter what your financial goals are, you need to make an informed plan about how to achieve them. An easy way to get started is by simply tracking.

“A lot of people are resistant to tracking their spending, but it’s not about shame, it’s about awareness,” explained Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, money coach and founder of The Fiscal Femme. She emphasizes making observations, rather than judgments, so you can identify trends in your spending habits, or learn new things — not beat yourself up for every dollar.

How to track your spending

There are a couple of ways you can track your spending. If you want to look at your past habits, pull out your credit card and bank statements from the past couple of months — that way, you’ll get a more holistic picture of what you spend, especially for things that don’t come up all the time, Feinstein Gerstley said. Otherwise, it’s up to you. Pen and paper, a note on your phone, or an app can all be easy ways to be mindful of where your money is going.

“The goal isn’t to have the perfect recount of what our spending was, it’s more of the awareness,” Feinstein Gerstley explained.

What to do with your new knowledge

Now that you know what you are actually spending, you can prioritize the things that really matter. Tracking your spending is the foundation of building a budget that will work well. Once you can identify the trends in your spending, you can make a plan.