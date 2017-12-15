This Christmas tree was taken town after hilarious backlash

Charlie Brown Christmas trees are definitely not welcome at this airport.
A Christmas tree made out of recycled materials in the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, racked up a lot of haters, who shared their thoughts on social media, after its debut. While the tree was meant to raise awareness about environmental protection, onlookers couldn't get over the fact that it was essentially made of garbage.
The tree was created by Lebanon-based Middle East Airlines, all in the name of environmental conservation.
Apparently, conservation efforts and Christmas cheer don't go hand in hand.
After people expressed their distaste for the tree on Twitter, it was taken down, according to Travel + Leisure. TODAY reached out to the airline for comment, but a representative wasn't immediately available to respond.
A similar situation occurred last year outside of the Quartier des Spectacles at Place des Arts in Montreal. Apparently, the tree was initially intended to be Canada's version of the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, but it didn't work out quite as planned.
Canadians took a different route; instead of coming down, the tree became a popular tourist attraction.
No matter how you feel about these unique Christmas trees, the intention is clear: to spread holiday cheer!