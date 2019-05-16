Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 16, 2019, 8:02 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Is your Twitter game fit for a queen?

Buckingham Palace is hiring a new digital communications officer, and a big part of the job is handling the social media accounts for Queen Elizabeth II herself.

"The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family," reads a job post on the Royal Household website.

Could you be Queen Elizabeth's new social media manager? Steve Parsons / PA Images via Getty Images

"Working as part of a small team of digital media specialists, you'll create content for social networking and digital platforms, including our newly launched website, as well as researching and writing feature articles," it added.

The 93-year-old queen's new digital communicator will cover everything from state visits to award ceremonies and royal engagements.

Job requirements include a lot more than just the ability to tweet and post pics to Instagram — after all, #HerRoyalHighness has both of those covered on her own.

The palace is seeking an all-around digital "expert" who's comfortable with various content management systems and analytic tools. The candidate should not only be a "natural communicator," but also have top-notch photography and video skills.

Pay for the position is around $38,000 annually with plenty of perks, including a generous pension plan, 33 days of vacation and — hello! — proximity to the entire royal family (and, hopefully, the queen's cute corgis!)

Think you're qualified to tweet for the queen? Applicants can send a cover letter and resume to Buckingham Palace right on LinkedIn.