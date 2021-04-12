Bookstore named after Harriet Tubman celebrates women authors, artists and activists

Before Jeannine A. Cook was the owner and curator of Harriett's Bookshop, she was a voracious reader. Cook was the little girl who read the Bible with her sister by candlelight, the student who stealthily flipped through banned classics, such as "The Color Purple," and most importantly, the daughter of a former librarian.

"Growing up in my household, one thing that I think made us really appreciative of books and the ability to read is that my mom started to go blind when we were little, then went completely blind when we were about 10," Cook told TODAY by phone. "My mom was in school and as she was losing her eyesight, she slowly had us start to read to her and write for her."

Virginia native Jeannine A. Cook, 37, is the owner and curator of Harriett's Bookshop in Philadelphia. Holden Blanco / HKB Photography

Born in the Brooklyn borough of New York City and raised in Hampton, Virginia, Cook attended the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, where she had her own bookstand and sold novels at the corner of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Now, over 10 years later, 37-year-old Cook is the owner and curator of Harriett's Bookshop.

Opened on Feb. 1, 2020, the store is based in Philly's Fishtown neighborhood and named for Black revolutionary and historical heroine Harriet Tubman. As the canon of great American literature is often whitewashed and male-dominated, Harriett's Bookshop's mission is to celebrate women authors, women artists and women activists.

Cook said, "Even when I was younger, we're reading "Beowulf" (in class but) I'm reading Alice Walker. I used to sneak and read Alice Walker because I was told I was too young and the content was raw for my age, but I was always on the prowl for stories that I felt resonated with me and felt like my stories."

The opening of Harriett's was challenging with the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, just one month later. However, Cook's first attempt at a shop went up in flames. The original store on 7th Street and Girard Avenue burned down in an accident. Cook remembers receiving a call from her former business partner in complete shock.

Harriett's Bookshop opened Feb. 1, 2020, on East Girard Avenue in Philadelphia. Tyger Williams

"It was just so unbelievable because of the sheer amount of time, energy and money I had just put in. I also had no real resolve to get my resources back, so it was really painful and just kind of surreal," the owner said. "When stuff like that happens, you're kind of asking yourself, or at least I'm asking myself, 'What is this trying to tell me? What is the lesson in this?'"