In early August, President Donald Trump issued four executive orders intended to mitigate the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic. The orders addressed federal student loan payments, unemployment, evictions and payroll taxes.

The last executive order, which defers the 6.2% tax that employees pay into Social Security, went into effect Sept. 1. People who earn less than $4,000 per biweekly pay period and whose employers opt in to the deferral will not have to pay that tax until Dec. 31. However, the taxes are only deferred, not cut entirely: Employees will face double withholdings from January through April to even things out, meaning smaller paychecks during that time.

The executive order also puts the onus on companies, not individual employees, to take action; companies have to opt in to the deferral and are responsible for making sure that the deferred amount is paid to the Internal Revenue Service by April 30, 2021.

The order has raised concerns that many people will be unprepared to have smaller paychecks in the spring.

"The employees are going to get a shock," Nicole Davis, certified public accountant and founder of Butler-Davis Tax and Accounting in Conyers, Georgia, told CNBC earlier this month. "Most people live paycheck to paycheck. ... They will find themselves between a rock and a hard place when their paycheck is less."

Do you have any choice in accepting the deferral?

According to Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate, a personal finance company, employees won't have much of a choice in accepting the deferral if their employer decides to opt in to the program.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"My recommendation is that people initiate a conversation with their supervisor or human relations department if they haven't heard otherwise to ask about what the organization is doing on this," Harmick said.

However, the program is likely to be too complicated for employers to allow employees to make individual choices. "I don't think it's practical to expect that an organization would allow employees to opt in or opt out, potentially creating a logistical nightmare for the employer," Harmick said.

How will you know if your paycheck is affected?

The executive order does not require communication from employers about whether the program is being adopted. If your company does not inform you of their plans, keep an eye on your paycheck to see if it's higher than usual for any reason, and check the deductions section of your paycheck.