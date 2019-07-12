At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

If you're a music lover, you know that the way you listen to your favorite songs impacts the quality of the experience; so you're going to want headphones that deliver crisp sound quality and fit so comfortably you forget you're wearing them.

But before you go and spend an exorbitant amount of cash on those new wireless headphones, we've got another option to consider. These Panasonic earbud headphones offer amazing sound quality at a fraction of the price of fancy headphones — in fact, you could purchase 17 pairs and it would still cost less than a set of Airpods.

Panasonic Ergosoft Headphones

With over 58,000 reviews on Amazon, customers can't seem to get enough of these.

"As an audio engineer, I can assure you these earbuds, when properly fitted, sound great," one reviewer wrote.

Though they aren't wireless, these seem like the perfect headphones for when you are on the go — be it at the gym or grocery shopping or anywhere in-between. At only $9, you can purchase a pair for wherever you need them (or for every time that you lose them).

"These came highly recommended for a tight budget, and the sound they make is great," another reviewer said.

If you can't settle on just one color, there are 15 color choices to choose from and you have the option to purchase a pair with a built-in microphone if you're the type of person who likes to take a call via headphones.

Even better, these headphones can be delivered to your door in just two days with an Amazon Prime membership, and with Prime Day just a few days away, now is the best time to sign up for a free trial if you haven't already!

