Will open offices ever go away? Here's what the future might look like

It's worth defining some terms here. Open offices are workspaces with extremely low dividers or no barriers at all between employees. Desks are more akin to a long table that is sectioned off evenly for each person. Around these desks, there are typically offices with doors and conference rooms but not enough for every employee to get privacy at the same time.

The concept of the open office is not new; in fact, it was first seen as early as the 1750s in London for clerical workers (this video explainer from Vox provides a nice overview of the history of the workplace).

Cubicles, meanwhile, are partitioned-off sections that take up more space in the office but allow for each employee to have his or her own mini office. The walls for cubicles average around 4 to 6 feet tall.

"The open plan idea was pretty popular a few years ago," Swanger said. "But I think it was more practical in theory than in actual usage. It looks neat, it's a cool idea, but for most businesses and the way they work, it's just too chaotic."

Swanger's clients have told her that the open plan hindered communication as people coped with increased distractions by putting on headphones and tuning out the noises around them.

Indeed, the lack of privacy is a big problem.

At first, privacy pods, movable walls and more conference rooms appeared to be the solution. And miniature conference rooms seem to follow wherever the open office goes. The combination of the two made experts back in 2012 believe that open offices weren't going anywhere.

But as criticism of the open office grows, some companies are seeing an uptick in cubicle sales. The design, though, is no longer leaning toward the cube farm — think of the drudging, enclosed environment in the classic 1999 film "Office Space."

Bill Lumbergh, played by Gary Cole, talks to Peter, portrayed by Ron Livingston, in the 1999 film "Office Space." Alamy Stock Photo

"A lot of the reasons that scared people off from those (cubicles) was the drab 1980s-looking walls with fabric, looking lifeless and were kind of sectioned off and separated people too much from each other," Sarah Meagher, the director of marketing and sales for Modern Office, a family-owned furniture company located in Minnesota, told TODAY. "So you've gone from one extreme to the other — people used to be prairie-dogging to see each other to now everyone being visible."

That's where the hybrid model comes into play.

Andrew Oziemblo, the founder of Cubicle Concepts, an office furniture provider in Chicago, saw the trend starting roughly five years ago when collaborating with Redbox, a DVD, Blu-Ray and video game rental system known for its red kiosks in convenience and grocery stores. Cubicle Concepts, along with several other firms, worked closely with the company when designing 12 floors in its headquarters' Chicago high-rise. Together, they created a collaborative space with midsize cubicles, game rooms, open spaces and small, themed conference rooms — which served a similar purpose to that of today's privacy pods.