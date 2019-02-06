Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 6, 2019, 10:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

If you're looking to quickly express that you're bored while hanging out with your sloth and eating waffles, the new emoji for 2019 have you covered.

Unicode Consortium, the organization that oversees the text-based images, has announced the impending release of 230 new emoji, including a sloth, waffles, a yawning face and disability-themed emoji like wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs.

Unicode Consortium has announced 230 new emoji that will be released throughout 2019.

Anyone making boring posts on the internet in 2019 may soon be living in fear of the yawning face, while the waffle-loving community is rejoicing in its new emoji.

Another early favorite looks to be a new emoji the company dubbed a pinching hand, which the internet is having some fun with.

Fifty-nine distinctly new emoji have been created, and there are 230 overall once you factor in updates of previous emoji and the different variations in skin tones and gender of certain other ones.

Unicode Consortium has placed an emphasis on diversity and inclusiveness, with more emoji for the disabled community, a gender-inclusive couple and an international couple.

More animals have been added to the list, including a sloth, a flamingo and an otter.

This is the sixth major emoji update the company has released since 2014, following on the heels of more emoji for women, genders and hair color additions in recent years.