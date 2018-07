share tweet pin email

In honor of the premiere of truTV's show "Paid Off," we are offering two lucky viewers a chance to compete on our show and get some of their student loans paid off!

TODAY We are giving two lucky viewers the chance to compete on our show to get some of their student loans "paid off."

All you have to do is submit a video (no longer than 60 seconds) explaining why you deserve help with your loans. Please include in your video your college major, amount of debt and what the debt has held you back from accomplishing.

Fill out the information and upload your video below.

Entries close July 11 at 2 p.m. EST.