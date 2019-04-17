Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 17, 2019, 6:53 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Brooke Sassman

Meet Danila Bim, the Cirque du Soleil performer who literally hangs by her hair.

A few years ago, Bim was looking to diversify her work as an aerialist and became interested in hair suspension. So, the trained circus performer worked tirelessly for four months just on being able to bear all her weight in her scalp.

By the six-month mark, she was off the ground.

TODAY

"Hair suspension is painful when you're learning. Every discipline in the circus is," Bim, who currently appears in the Cirque du Soleil touring show "Volta," told TODAY. "There's a pain of adapting to every discipline we learn. For me, it was when I could lift myself off of the floor. It was magical to fly and not be holding (on to) anything and being able to dance with my own weight. That was the best feeling."

What was even better? Focusing on an act that was so special to her.

"I wanted to make a show about women. And I thought that nothing is more personal for women than hair," Bim said.

And no, her hair isn't full of secrets! The way she gets rigged up for a performance is actually quite simple.

TODAY

"One strand of hair is very weak. The trick in my act is to get all the hair together so it's strong," she explained. "And I do a bun. I spend 25 minutes doing a set of knots that allow my hair to sustain my whole weight."

The 32-year-old got started dancing as a teenager, and later, at 18, found herself performing aerial and acrobatic routines for the Ringling Brothers circus.

"It's about being you and being a person in front of so many other people, not better than them, but just a person, like all of them," she said. "And that's what's gonna touch them."

While physical strength and flexibility are important, Bim stressed that it's so much more than that.

"The most important part of it is, for sure, the mental level," she said. "Because we have to do shows sad, happy or (sometimes) sick. We deal with so many people, with their expectations. And if you're not in your right mind, even if your body is, you won't be able to do so."

TODAY

A lot goes into maintaining that sense of strong mental health.

"Food, I would say, and taking good care of your body, good sleep," she shared. "Taking your vitamins. Eating your greens. Because the hair, the nails and the skin is totally connected with your health."

Every week, Bim has training before the show to clean up and adapt the act to ensure she doesn't miss a beat onstage.

"We perform six days a week. And we have one day off — Monday. But I come here every day," she said.

But the hard work is certainly worth it.

"When they applaud and they show me that they really liked the act, I feel like, 'OK, you did your job today. You may go home.' They liked it. They are with you. They're clapping. They are here," she said.

"Volta" is currently on tour in San Diego, California.