Martha Stewart slams remote work: ‘Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?’

Martha Stewart shared her perspective about the concept of remote work during a recent interview.

Stewart, who spoke to Footwear News at length to promote her brand's collaboration with Skechers, said she is on a "rampage" to get people back into offices.

"You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely. Look at the success of France with their stupid … you know, off for August, blah blah blah. That’s not a very thriving country," she told the outlet. "Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?"

Stewart, 81, also cited her work ethic during the pandemic — "I continued to work five days a week," she told the outlet.

“I haven’t stopped at all. You should see my calendar. It’s horrific,” she told Footwear News.

She noted that she kept her team staffed at her Bedford, New York, farm during the shutdown for COVID-19 and filmed an HGTV series, "Martha Knows Best," there.

Stewart has previously celebrated the workplace grind and hustle culture.

In 2021, she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview that employers should be able to call employees anytime — “even on weekends.”

At the time, she said she'd called a new employee on a Sunday who said he couldn't talk because he was taking a bath.

"I knew I couldn’t work with that person. I just couldn’t,” she told Harper's Bazaar. "If you can’t talk on a Sunday and you take umbrage that I’m calling you on a Sunday — you know, if you are a terribly religious person, I take that into consideration. But I knew this guy was not a terribly religious person.

"It’s exciting! Business is exciting. I want people to feel that way about business."