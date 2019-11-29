This Main Street in Oklahoma is TODAY viewers' favorite

We asked TODAY viewers for their favorite main street — and the winner is Ardmore, Oklahoma!

Ardmore’s Main Street is full of history, community and small businesses. The historic street has been around since 1887, when the land was still part of the Chickasaw Indian territory. To this day, a train depot and locomotive from that era sit in a park at the end of the street.

Created by TODAY with our sponsor, American Express

In honor of Small Business Saturday, we talked to a few of Ardmore's small business owners, who spoke of the community and relationships at the heart of Main Street.

The Stag

Adam Kaufman / TODAY

One of the shops on Main Street, The Stag, is located in the oldest building in Ardmore, dating back to 1895, where the famous Stag Bar was filled with frontier outlaws.

Honoring the history of our town keeps the community connected. Kori Deaver, owner of The Stag

"We wanted to keep, you know, as much of the old history alive in our new store. The bar from The Stag Bar was still here. It was a little bit rotted, but we took what we could. And it's now our counter. People recognize it," says owner Kori Deaver.

The Stag sells everything from women's clothing to unique gifts for those who are hard to shop for.

Moments to Remember

Moments to Remember is a family-owned formal wear shop that prides itself on being a part of the community. The owner, Allison Meredith, took over from her mother after she passed away from brain cancer five years ago. Every year, the shop makes baskets for the local cancer center in her honor, and donates tuxedos and shoes to a special needs prom event, “Night to Shine."

Adam Kaufman / TODAY

Adam Kaufman / TODAY

"You don't build a relationship shopping online. You build a relationship shopping in a small business," says Meredith.

Dunn & Company

Adam Kaufman / TODAY

Dunn & Company owners Cheri and Eric Dunn were both born and raised in Ardmore and both from families of small business owners. They named their store Dunn & Company because their entire family— including their four daughters — helps out with the business.

"When we decided to name the business we thought for months. And we ended up deciding on Dunn and Company, because it truly is Dunn and company, it's all of our family together."

Dunn & Co offers a variety of home décor options and specializes in making custom items for their shoppers.

Karma Fashion Co.

Adam Kaufman / TODAY

Karma Fashion Co is a boutique specializing in women’s and men’s contemporary fashion. Owner Caitlyn Caldwell says she considers the businesses on Main Street family.

"The Main Street vibe downtown is amazing. We all are like a big family, as I say, down here. We all try to support each other. We all try to do events together to bring everyone downtown. It's such a family vibe down here."