Here's everything you need to know about flying in the COVID-19 era

At the airport

Are airport buses and shuttles still operating?

Airports like Logan have greatly scaled down bus and shuttle operations, said Samantha Decker, a spokesperson for the airport. But for those still in operation, Decker said all buses and shuttles are cleaned with disinfectant on a nightly basis. During the day, drivers are instructed to wear a mask and gloves and clean high-touch surfaces.

At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, bus and shuttle rides will be capped at 15 people, according to the website, and have adjusted schedules. These rules are subject to change and are updated frequently on airport websites.

Are there any touchless options?

Over the past few months, Logan Airport has worked alongside concessions and partners to incorporate touchless pay options, said Decker. It is one of 24 nationwide airports, including San Francisco International Airport, that is partnered with Clear, an app-based biometric identity verification service that uses iris and facial recognition to board a flight.

“You could use your face to buy a beer because you are your driver's license and you are your credit card,” Caryn Seidman-Becker, Clear’s CEO, told TODAY in a video conference. “You're now hearing airports saying, ‘Hey, we want touchless payment in the airport.’’’

A company that was born out of security concerns following 9/11, Clear has attracted the attention of people looking for a safer way to fly. Today, Seidman-Becker said the company has 5 million members, a number that continues to increase as more people search for a touchless experience during the coronavirus era.

Essentially, the app allows you to use your face, fingerprint or iris as a credit card, passport and plane ticket. With a new Health Pass feature in the app, users can connect their faces to a CDC coronavirus questionnaire, indicating any symptoms and providing a thermal temperature gauge. Airports have dedicated Clear lanes to quicken the TSA process, and there is even a function allowing for face-scanning biometric lounge access. There is no need for a boarding pass or membership card since your face serves as both, according to the website.

In airports, Clear operates under TSA guidelines, but for Seidman-Becker, bringing the technology to the skies is simply the beginning of a much larger rollout. Already, Clear has started implementing Health Pass in restaurants, stadiums and hotels.

“I think you should look at every card in your wallet and think over the next few years you will no longer need it,” Seidman-Becker said. “And so whether it be your building access card to get into the building, your credit card at a supermarket, identity is so important and biometrics are the best form of identity. And you got to do it in a way that is safer, is more secure, protects privacy and gives consumers a better experience.”

What is different about TSA procedures?

It may be easier to answer what hasn’t changed. Last month, the TSA announced new safety precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Farbstein said that TSA officers will practice social distancing and wear masks at all times; plexiglass barriers are also in place. And front-line personnel now wear nitrile gloves during screenings. As a passenger, you can even request that a TSA agent grab a new pair of gloves.

Passengers in lines are required to wear face coverings, although Farbstein said TSA officers may ask them to adjust their masks when visually confirming identities.

And instead of handing your boarding pass to a TSA agent at the travel document podium, passengers will scan the paper or electronic pass themselves. Afterward, travelers can hold the boarding pass up for the agent to approve it. Farbstein said doing so will reduce the likelihood of cross-contamination between employees and customers.

Are restaurants open at major airports?

Logan Airport’s website lists 16 restaurants, food courts and “grab-and-go options” that remain open within its four terminals. These include Dunkin’, WPizza by Wolfgang Puck, Boston Tops and Potbelly Sandwich Shop. Like most airports, Logan's food options have been dramatically reduced.

Meanwhile, O’Hare has temporarily closed almost 90 restaurants, cafes and general food vendors, according to its website. On the other hand, San Francisco International has all but 20 restaurants open; a spokesperson told TODAY via email that the airport will only do takeout service for the time being.

Are airports still offering Global Entry and TSA PreCheck programs?

The TSA PreCheck program, which enables expedited security screening to members at more than 200 airports, has largely remained intact, although some airports have temporarily closed or consolidated their Precheck lanes due to low traveler numbers. The San Francisco airport has kept all Precheck and Clear lanes open, according to its website.

If you're looking to apply to the program, the TSA reported that there have not been any delays in approvals since centers have stayed open throughout most of the country.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, all CBP program enrollment centers will be closed until at least July 6 out of an abundance of caution. This includes Global Entry, a program that allows members to bypass customs checkpoints upon returning to the U.S. Global Entry approval means you're automatically enrolled in TSA Precheck as well.

The New York Times suggests travelers apply for conditional approval online and later complete the process at an airport upon landing in the U.S. Doing so does not require a prebooked interview.

On a flight

Do I have to wear a face mask?

Airlines require that passengers and crew wear a face covering unless a medical condition prevents you from doing so. But compliance is another issue. The New York Times reported numerous accounts of passengers on planes and in airports in which people were not abiding by the safety parameters. Last week, American Airlines recently banned a New York man from its flights after reviewing an incident in which he was kicked off a flight for refusing to wear a face covering.

To ensure masks are worn on its flights, United Airlines released a website update stating that refusal to abide by the airline’s face covering policy will result in a loss of “travel privileges on United for a certain period of time.”

Other airlines, including Alaska, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue and Southwest, have followed up with similar policies.

“If a customer refuses to wear a face covering after being asked, crewmembers will work to de-escalate the situation to the best of their ability to gain compliance,” Derek Dombrowski, a spokesperson for JetBlue, wrote to TODAY in an email. “If the crewmember is unable to gain compliance after following our de-escalations process, the customers will be reported to ground security personnel and will be reviewed for future travel eligibility on JetBlue.”

Are boarding and deplaning different during the COVID-19 outbreak?

A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Aviation, which oversees O’Hare and Midway International airports, said that travelers are required to wear a mask or face covering when nearing the gates and boarding an aircraft. As an added reminder, increased signage promoting social distancing and the use of face coverings have been posted in O’Hare, as seen in many other airports nationwide.

Southwest has started boarding only 10 people at a time instead of the usual 30 to promote social distancing. Numerous airlines have also reduced their total boarding capacity. Hawaiian Airlines capped its passenger limit at 70%, a spokesperson said. And while guests are permitted to walk within the cabin, the airline recommends passengers remain seated unless heading to the restroom.