Kathie Lee and Hoda are going to Italy! Vote on the location you think they will visit!

share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, who love their glasses of wine, are packing their bags and heading to Italy! They've teamed up with VRBO, the website where you can rent vacation homes, cabins and condos — and found four perfect locations to broadcast the show — but we want to know where you think they will visit!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link KLG and Hoda are heading to Italy, but where?! Play Video - 3:07 KLG and Hoda are heading to Italy, but where?! Play Video - 3:07

Make your pick on the location! And be sure to check out all the information about each place.

The fun doesn't stop there! You can also win five signed KLG and Hoda wine glass bundles. Fill out the form at the bottom of the page for a chance to win.

VRBO.com

Villa Fulgida: This 19th-century villa overlooks Lake Como, where George Clooney owns a home! Fun fact: The same family has owned this villa since 1859 as a summer getaway.

VRBO.com

Tuscan Vineyard: This villa is on the grounds of a working vineyard. This winery has been producing Chianti Classico since 1596, and you can smell it from the house you’re renting. Bonus: There is a castle on the grounds, and the owner will take you down into the cellar under the castle where the wine is aging.

VRBO.com

Florence Villa: Views of Florence are breathtaking from this 15th-century villa. There’s an infamous past that comes with this property: The original owners tried to murder Italian statesman Lorenzo Medici in the 1400s and take over as rulers of Florence. They failed and were banished.

VRBO.com

Rome Apartment: This apartment in the heart of Rome has a spectacular terrace overlooking the Roman Forum. It’s right in the heart of the city. There are three bedrooms and has five-star reviews on VRBO.