Jenna and Hoda want to come with you on the road

Road trips are a quintessential part of summer travel — and this year, Hoda and Jenna want to hit the road with you ... in a unique way.

If you are planning a summer getaway, the lovely ladies want to hear all about it in the form below. If selected, you'll receive paper cutout versions of Hoda and Jenna to take on your trip and we might just feature your pictures on the show!

Please make sure to fill out all the information and include photos.

An extra big thank you to the folks at Fat Head for creating the lifesize cardboard cutouts — we love them!