If you're looking to get your $1,200 coronavirus relief check faster, May 13 is the last day to register for direct deposit.

On Friday, the IRS said that taxpayers must register for direct deposit by 12 p.m. on May 13. Direct deposit is the fastest way to receive the relief funds, also known as "economic impact payments."

"Later this month, the number of paper checks being delivered to taxpayers will sharply increase," said the IRS in a statement. "For many taxpayers, the last chance to obtain a direct deposit of their Economic Impact Payment rather than receive a paper check is coming soon."

To sign up for direct deposit, go to the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website. Once there, people can check the status of their payment and input any necessary direct deposit information.

Taxpayers who already chose direct deposit on their last tax returns don't need to input their information again. The tool will also provide eligible taxpayers with a "projected" deposit date, according to a statement from the IRS. The information is updated daily.

"We're working hard to get more payments quickly to taxpayers," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement. "We want people to visit Get My Payment before the noon Wednesday deadline so they can provide their direct deposit information. Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit."

So far, approximately 130 million people have received their stimulus checks, according to the IRS. The government agency is working with the Treasury Department and the Bureau of Fiscal Services to distribute funds.

According to the IRS, paper checks will begin arriving in late May and through June.