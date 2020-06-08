U.S mortgage rates have reached historic lows. As of today, June 8, 2020, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.409%, while the average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.888%, according to personal finance site NerdWallet.

These record lows have many homeowners asking, “Is now the right time to refinance my mortgage?” Home loan experts lean largely toward “yes” — but only if owners meet certain criteria and ask themselves the right questions.

Stellar credit is essential to get that rock-bottom rate

“Those low advertised rates are going to be available only to borrowers with the very best credit scores, likely in the 750+ range,” says Jackie Boies, senior director of housing and bankruptcy services at Money Management International (MMI). “Take a look at your credit score and see where you stand before you begin applying for loans.”

If your income is hurting, it’s best to look at other options

“If you are one of the lucky ones whose income has not been negatively impacted by COVID-19, now may be the perfect time to refinance your mortgage,” says Boies. “If your income has been steady, you’ve been paying your accounts on time while keeping your debt low, and you’ve just banked your stimulus check or tax refund, this could be the time.”

If you’re unemployed or have taken other financial hits of late, this probably is not the time to refinance your mortgage.

“If your income has been reduced due to the current economic downturn, a refinance may not be possible,” says Boies. “In this scenario, homeowners should work with their mortgage company on forbearance or modification options that could make the home more affordable in the short-term.”

Set a specific goal for refinancing

“Just because current rates are lower than the note rate on your loan doesn’t mean it’s time to refinance,” says Chris Birk, director of education at Veterans United Home Loans. “The first step is figuring out what you want to accomplish with a refinance, whether that’s lowering your monthly mortgage payment, tapping into equity you’ve established, decreasing your loan term, or a combination of those aims.”

Compare the numbers

“For a long time, the general rule of thumb was refinancing often made sense if you could cut your rate by at least 1 percent; but saving even 50 basis points could mean big savings,” Birk says. “With rates at historic lows, any homeowner whose current interest rate is at or above 4 percent might stand to gain significantly.”