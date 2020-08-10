With many states experiencing record-breaking heat waves, air conditioners are running full throttle to keep homes cool. Summer is already the season when homeowners see upticks in their energy bills, and now with the coronavirus pandemic, more people are home for much of the day.

The typical household spends roughly $2,000 annually on energy bills, an Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson told TODAY. The EPA added that in the summer months, air conditioning is the likely culprit for energy bill increases. Nearly half of a given home’s total energy bill is dedicated to heating and cooling systems.

For those living in cities, it is projected that homeowners could see monthly energy bills rise by 10% based on data collected from renewable energy company Arcadia. Data was collected from energy use by 10,000 customer households across 13 major U.S. cities during March and April.

To make matters worse, Tropical Storm Isaias left more than 6.4 million people without power from South Carolina to Maine last week, according to Poweroutage.us, a website that collects power outage data from utilities across the country. And nearly 200,000 customers in the Northeast are still without power six days after the storm hit the region.

2.8 million electric customers remain without power in the aftermath of #Isaias. Over 6.4 million customers were affected by this event from #SouthCarolina to #Maine. Check out https://t.co/8cAFt3zGJe for detailed #PowerOutage data. [2020-08-05 1:01 PM EDT] pic.twitter.com/eMY0fbfCwm — PowerOutage.us (@PowerOutage_us) August 5, 2020

If you're looking to keep electricity bills down as temperatures soar, try these short- and long-term recommendations from the EPA and other sources.

Check your air filters every month

The EPA offers numerous energy-saving suggestions, with the majority aimed at maximizing air conditioners. One of the easiest steps you can take involves checking air filter checks monthly.

“At a minimum, change the filter every three months,” a spokesperson for the EPA said in an email to TODAY. “A dirty filter will slow down airflow and make the system work harder to keep you warm or cool — wasting energy.”

Maintaining a clean filter will also prevent dust and dirt buildup, which can cause system failures over time. Another simple solution? Close window shades and drapes to block out the sun’s rays.

Use ceiling fans the right way

The EPA wants to remind people that ceiling fans cool the occupants in a room, not the room itself. This means that you should turn it off whenever leaving a room. Raising your thermostat by 2 degrees in conjunction with a ceiling fan can lower air conditioning costs by up to 14%.

Beware the 'phantom loads'

After a late night Netflix binge, what do most people do when they are heading to bed? They plug in their phone and let it charge until morning. Not only can this practice weaken a device’s battery over time, but this could be a likely source for why your electricity bill is on the rise. The Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy defines these as appliances that draw energy when plugged in but not in use.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Energy Sage adds that voice-activated devices or those in “stand by mode” are common drains on electricity. Printers, computer monitors, cable boxes, video games systems and other entertainment systems are common culprits that can cause a significant spike in your electricity bill.

A quick solution is to determine what devices are energy sucks in passive states. From there, plugging the biggest culprits into a smart strip, surge protector strip, or power bar will greatly help. In doing so, you can effectively power down the surge protector at night or when not in use, effectively reducing the number of daily “phantom loads.”