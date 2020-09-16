Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

How to delete a TikTok account

Overwhelmed by the 'For You' page? Quit TikTok once and for all
By Josh Harmon

TikTok provides its users with some of the most engaging content available. With more than 800 million users worldwide, it’s a great way to find new entertainers and to keep up on cultural trends. But with its perfectly tailored, endless recommendations, TikTok can also be addicting.

If you find yourself compulsively scrolling through TikTok, you may want to consider getting rid of your account. Follow the instructions below to permanently delete TikTok.

Keep in mind that deleting your account cannot be undone. All of your uploads, watch history, followers, and likes will be permanently removed from the platform. Keep in mind, however, that chat messages or DMs may still remain viewable to some users even after you delete your account.

1. Go to your profile tab

Tap the icon labeled "Me" in the bottom righthand corner.

2. Tap the "..." icon to access your settings

3. Tap "Manage my Account"

4. Tap "Delete account" at the bottom of the screen

After you do this, follow the on-screen prompt to confirm you want to permanently delete your account. If your Google account is linked to your TikTok, you may need pass an email verification test. Otherwise, your account will be erased as soon as you hit confirm!

