Instagram (and social media in general) can be a blessing and a curse. With more than 1 billion users, the photo sharing platform is a great way to keep up with what friends and celebrities you love are doing. But it can be tiring to feel like you have to document everything you do, and the onslaught of "picture-perfect" moments from everyone else's lives can increase anxiety.

If Instagram is feeling like a ball and chain, you may be considering getting rid of your account. Follow the instructions below to temporarily disable or permanently delete Instagram.

Keep in mind that once you delete your account, this action can't be undone. All your photos and account history, including followers, likes and comments, will be permanently removed and you won't be able to sign up using the same username if you ever create another account.

How to delete an Instagram account

1. Log in to your account on instagram.com from a computer or mobile browser. Unfortunately, you can't delete your account from the Instagram app.

Instagram

Instagram

3. Once on that page, choose an answer from the drop-down menu next to "Why are you deleting your account?"

4. Re-enter your password.

5. Click "Permanently delete my account."

Instagram

If you're uneasy about permanently erasing everything or would rather just take a break from the social network, Instagram has a temporary deactivation option. This allows users to disable their account for a period of time and return to it later, meaning that your profile, photos, videos, comments and likes will be hidden from other users while your account is deactivated and will all reappear when you choose to reactivate it.

How to deactivate an Instagram account

1. Log in to your account on instagram.com from a computer or mobile browser. Unfortunately, you can't disable your account from the Instagram app.

Instagram

2. Click on the person icon in the upper right-hand corner to access your profile.

Instagram

3. Click "Edit Profile."

Instagram

4. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click "Temporarily disable my account" in the bottom left-hand corner.

Instagram

5. Once on that page, choose an answer from the drop-down menu under "Why are you disabling your account?"

Instagram

6. Re-enter your password.

7. After you've entered your password, a "Temporarily Disable Account" button will appear.

Instagram

Click it and your account will be deactivated until you choose to reactivate it. It may take a few hours for this to take effect.