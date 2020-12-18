Here's how to spend your FSA money before the end of the year

With the end of the year fast approaching, there may be one more thing to check off your list — spending the money you put aside for medical expenses. During open enrollment each year, you can elect to use a flexible spending account (FSA), which lets you put pre-tax money aside for approved medical expenses.

FSAs provide the benefit of putting pre-tax money aside, which saves you in the long run by reducing your taxable income. “We all know there’s no free lunch, but there are ways to optimize your money and using your FSA is a great way to do it,” explained NBC News Senior Business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle. “You are basically doubling your money on most things related to health and wellness.”

“Don’t assume [an FSA] only covers major medical expenses,” Ruhle said. “Read the fine print. It includes a lot of regular items you buy at a pharmacy.” You can put FSA money towards things like copays, medical supplies like contact solution and bandages, or even procedures like Lasik. And a new addition to the family, whether it be a child or a spouse, counts as a qualifying life event and would allow you to increase your contribution to help cover those costs.

Check your plan's rules and deadlines

Your FSA is set up through your employer, and everyone’s rules are a little different. Though many of them run January 1 through December 31, there are definitely some exceptions. Check with your HR department for any rules around when you need to use up the money for good.