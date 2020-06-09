Like most major airlines, American Airlines requires all passengers to wear face coverings. Additionally, its cleaning process involves electrostatic spraying, which it says "eliminates 99.999% of viruses and bacteria within 10 minutes and creates a protective layer for up to seven days."

Southwest Airlines says it cleans each plane "from nose to tail" for nearly six to seven hours each night. The airline also promises to keep middle seats open through at least July 31 and has suspended snack and beverage service on all flights except those traveling more than 250 miles, during which flight attendants offer a snack mix and cans of water with straws.

Through July 6, JetBlue will block middle seats on larger aircraft and aisle seats on smaller planes. Families are still permitted to sit together on all flights. JetBlue boasts the “most space between each row of seats of any U.S. airline.” Additionally, food has been greatly limited and water is served in single-use cups instead of traditional glassware.

United Airlines is providing hand sanitizer wipes upon boarding; it also rolled out a special “all-in-one” snack bag that includes a wrapped sanitizer wipe, 8.5-ounce bottled water, Dutch stroopwafel and package of pretzels. This airline is also one of the only ones to explicitly enforce a 6-foot social distancing rule at counters.

On international flights with Delta Air Lines, amenity kits will be provided which contain a hand cleanser and towelette. Meanwhile, the plane interior is said to be cleaned after each flight by sanitation crews. Delta’s website indicates that onboard blankets will still be available and will be washed after each flight.

Frontier Airlines is taking several steps to make passengers feel safe. The airline is enforcing the use of face coverings on flights. And before passengers even step foot in an airport, they will go through an online check-in process, which requires customers to confirm they have no symptoms of COVID-19 and have not been around anyone presenting such symptoms in the past 14 days. Also listed here is a passenger commitment to washing or sanitizing their hands before boarding.