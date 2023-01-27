Man wins $1 million lottery prize after person cut in front of him

Talk about a cut of good fortune.

Stephen Munoz Espinoza of Delray Beach, Florida, could have shown frustration after a stranger jumped in front of him in a line to a lottery ticket machine while at a Publix grocery store. Instead, his restraint won him a once-in-a-lifetime ticket.

“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” the 43-year-old said of the moment, according to a Florida Lottery press release, before recalling his encounter with the stranger. “Instead of saying something, I decided I’d just buy a ticket at the counter instead.”

In the end, Munoz Espinoza’s cool head prevailed in the form of a 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game with a prize of $1 million.

According to the Florida Lottery, Munoz Espinoza claimed his prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on Jan. 25 and chose to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. He said he and his wife plan on purchasing a home for their family with the money.

“I can’t believe I won a million dollars!” Munoz Espinoza said of his big win.

Munoz Espinoza’s lucky purchase is also good news for the grocery store where he made his purchase. The Delray Beach Publix location will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.