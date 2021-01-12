If you’ve spent some time scrolling through Instagram, you have probably noticed the phrase “link in bio” on a number of posts. What does “link in bio” mean, and how do you find a link in someone's bio on Instagram?

Instagram does not allow users to put links to other websites on their posts. The only place where you can put a link is in the little description at the top of your profile, which is called the “bio.”

In our Instagram bio, the "link in bio" is directly beneath the emoji.

So if someone writes “link in bio” they are referring to a url at the end of their profile’s bio that will take you to a website outside of Instagram.

How to find link in bio on Instagram

To get to someone’s profile, tap their username, displayed above their post. Then you’ll see their “bio” where they describe themselves and their account, and the blue URL. That’s the link in bio.

For TODAY Show posts on our Instagram, when you click our “link in bio” there’s just one more additional step to get to the right website. Tap the link in our bio, then tap the photo that matches the post you were curious about. Easy as that.

This way, if you’re looking at an older TODAY post, you can still find the link you’re looking for. Just go to our profile, tap the link, then tap the photo that matches the post.

Creating your own "link in bio"

If you want to create a “link in bio” for one of your own posts, it’s just as simple. Head to your profile by clicking the icon of your profile photo in the bottom right hand corner of the screen, then tap “edit profile.”

In this new window there will be an option to add a “website.”

That’s where you can copy and paste your shiny new “link in bio.” Tap “save changes” and you are all set, ready to be an influencer!

To stay up to date with all the latest TODAY stories, be sure to follow us on Instagram @todayshow!