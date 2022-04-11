On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that the pause on federal student loan payments would be extended an additional four months, through Aug. 31.

I breathed a sigh of relief — like I imagine millions of other graduates grappling with debt did, too.

Federal student loan payments and interest have been paused since the early days of the pandemic, first by former President Donald Trump and now continued by Biden.

As someone who completed school in December 2019, the pause has given me time to actually get my finances in order and build my savings. I finished an undergraduate degree in 2018, then went straight to graduate school in New York City. After both degrees, I had student loan debt of about $85,000 in both private and federal loans. Currently, I'm responsible for $50,000 in federal loans, while my family offers support on the private loan payment. (The pause only applies to federal loans.)

Fifty-thousand dollars may not be much when compared to the vastness of the student debt crisis — collectively Americans owe nearly $1.75 trillion in student loans, according to an estimate from the Federal Reserve — but it's more than the average borrower owes.

The typical amount of outstanding education debt in 2017 was between $20,000 and $25,000, with the typical monthly payment being between $200 and $300, according to an earlier Federal Reserve report.

Before the pandemic pause, the monthly payment on my student loan would have been $500 — a quarter of my income at the time. Even extended repayment plans would be about $250 per month, plus increasing interest payments.

Having the loans paused, though, has been life-changing.

It's not that I don't feel responsibility to make the payments: I do. I'm not here to take a stance on loan forgiveness, either. But by having my loan payments delayed during this time, I've been able to get my financial health in order, establish a savings account and start investing in my future.