Enter here for a chance to win a trip to Charleston, South Carolina!

share tweet pin email

Travel + Leisure deemed Charleston, South Carolina, the Top U.S. City of 2018, and we're celebrating by giving away a trip!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link The best places for a US getaway, according to Travel + Leisure Play Video - 4:04 The best places for a US getaway, according to Travel + Leisure Play Video - 4:04

Thanks to the tour agency Explore Charleston, one lucky viewer will win a trip to South Carolina with a three-night stay at The Spectator Hotel, round-trip airfare for two and two VIP passes to attractions in the area.

Charleston has nabbed the top spot for six years straight for many reasons, including great food, historic hotels and friendly locals!

Fill out the information below for a chance to win.

Entries close July 17 at 5 p.m. EST.