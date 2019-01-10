Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Dylan Dreyer has a message for anyone dealing with rejection as they try to land a job in their chosen profession: don't give up!

The TODAY meteorologist shared a 15-year-old rejection letter from a local station in Pennsylvania on Instagram Wednesday with a message of hope for those trying to land their first job out of college and make their way up the career ladder.

"Stumbled upon this today...a perfect reminder to never give up!!'' she wrote. "At least they were kind enough to send a rejection letter!"

She isn't alone in dealing with setbacks as she was starting out in her career. NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt shared a rejection letter last year that was from 1977 when he applied to a local NBC affiliate. J.K. Rowling's pitch for the "Harry Potter" books was originally rejected 12 times.

The form letter from October 2003 informed Dylan that she did not get a desired job with WFMZ, an independent television station that serves the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and Philadelphia regions.

Now a married mother of 2-year-old son Calvin, Dylan, 37, was 22 at the time of the rejection and had recently graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in meteorology.

She eventually landed a job at a station in Erie, Pennsylvania, then worked her way up to WHDH in Boston before joining TODAY in 2012.

Thanks for the inspiration, Dylan!