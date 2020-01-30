Do you want to get away for the winter? Join TODAY on a vacation!

Are you in need of some fun in the sun? TODAY has the remedy to escape the winter blues.

For the first time, all four hours of TODAY are planning an out-of-town getaway this winter to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, and we want to take three TODAY fans with us!

But in order to do that, we need to hear why you deserve to escape the cold for a trip to Orlando.

In the form below, fill out your personal information and submit a photo or video and a few words on why you should be considered for our TODAY Getaway contest. You must be 18 years or older to enter and willing to travel between Feb. 27-March 1, 2020.

Please note: Video uploads can't be larger than 300 MB and photos can't be larger than 30 MB.

Your optional short essay on why you deserve a winter getaway to Universal Orlando Resort must be written in the "Description" field after selecting your photo or video to upload. Your description must be 250 words or less to be considered.

Universal Orlando Resort, part of our parent company NBCUniversal, will provide three TODAY fans each with a three-night trip for four people to Universal Orlando, including round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, admission to their three theme parks, and more. Winners will also receive the opportunity to be a part of TODAY's taping the morning of Feb. 28 at Universal Orlando Resort.

This contest ends Feb. 10.

