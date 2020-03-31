How to get a coronavirus stimulus check if you're retired or on Social Security

As millions of Americans expect to receive a $1,200 stimulus check from the coronavirus relief bill, many have one question: Will Social Security recipients receive a check?

According to NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle, the answer is "absolutely yes."

"You are absolutely eligible," Ruhle said. "You don't have to fill out a specific form. You don't have to sign up for anything. What you need to do is file your taxes."

Ruhle emphasized several times that the most important thing to do is file taxes, even if you don't typically do so. Eligibility for the relief funds will be determined by your 2019 tax filing, and if you haven't filed 2019 taxes yet, your eligibility will be determined by 2018 filings. For eligible taxpayers, the payment will be automatic. According to the IRS, updates will be available online.

People in some groups, including Social Security recipients, may not file taxes most years. However, the IRS reassured people that those groups will not owe taxes.

"Low-income taxpayers, senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and individuals with disabilities who are otherwise not required to file a tax return will not owe tax," the IRS said, according to NBC News.

Who else is eligible for the coronavirus stimulus check?

Those who made less than $75,000 in 2019 will be eligible for the full one-time payment of $1,200. Couples who filed jointly and made less than $150,000 will get $2,400, and any individual who filed as head of household and earned $112,500 or less will also receive $1,200. For every child in the household, there will be an additional $500. Families of four will be eligible for a maximum of $3,400.

For those who earned more than $75,000, the payment will be reduced by $5 for every $100 of income that goes above the $75,000 cap, according to NBC News. Individuals who make more than $99,000 or couples making more than $198,000 will not receive any funds. The checks are based on all income, which means that retirees are also eligible for a check, which is nontaxable.

College students may not be eligible for the check if they are claimed as dependents by their parents. Students who work and file taxes independently may qualify.

People who owe child support may not receive the full $1,200 if they are past due and have been reported to the Treasury Department for owing money. Owing other back taxes or other debt is not a problem, according to NBC News.

When will coronavirus stimulus checks be sent?

According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, payments will go out "within three weeks" for people who have direct deposit information filed with the IRS. Direct deposit information can still be filed online.

For those who do not set up direct deposit, checks will be mailed to your "last known address," according to the IRS. If you have moved recently, notify the IRS as soon as possible so your check isn't sent to the wrong address. When you file your tax return, include up-to-date information about your address.