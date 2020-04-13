Ask high school seniors what’s on their minds as summer draws nearer and, chances are, most will say college. The milestone often introduces logistical challenges and a wave of emotions as prospective students navigate a new phase of independence. Now, add on the pressure of a global pandemic.

Andrea Peña said that colleges' administrative decisions during the coronavirus pandemic didn’t have a direct impact on her school choice because the educational and financial aspects of committing to college were more important factors. Photo courtesy of Andrea Peña

Young adults currently looking to commit to college find themselves in a highly unusual situation. “Now that we have COVID-19, some students can’t travel to visit schools that they are choosing between, and some summer sessions are at risk of being canceled,” Andrea Peña, a 17-year-old high school senior from Parkland, Florida, told TODAY.

And it's not only school tours that are missing; many students can no longer meet admissions counselors face to face. And what’s more, no one is truly sure whether the fall 2020 semester will take place in person.

“Every decision the school makes certainly has an impact on the decision I make,” said Colin McLoone. Photo courtesy of Colin McLoone

“I heavily depended on my second visits to help me make my decision, and now I just don’t have that choice,” Colin McLoone, a 17-year-old senior from Brookfield, Connecticut, told TODAY.

With so much uncertainty looming, TODAY talked to some experts to see if there are any special factors that high school seniors should be considering during this hectic time.

What should students do before making a college decision during the coronavirus outbreak?

“All colleges are in triage mode right now," said Dani Babb, CEO and Founder of The Babb Group, an online educational resource for professors. "I know that college presidents are working in collaboration to try to figure out what to do collectively."

1. Look at colleges' health services — both physical and mental.

A school’s on-campus health system is often overlooked, says Kathleen E.R. Murphy, strengths coach and advisory board member at the University of Maine Business School. “Both the physical and mental health support facilities on campus are important, particularly in this time period,” she said. Since many college students struggle with mental health, make sure the school you're committing to is providing the services to help students with any mental or physical health care concern, she advised.

For my high school senior making a college decision during this stressful time is agonizing. Should she accept cheapest option? Should she take a gap year? What will the world look like in September? Much crying today. — Stacy McAnulty (@stacymcanulty) April 4, 2020

2. Reach out to current students and faculty.

“I think it's important for the kids to be proactive and to reach out to the schools that maybe they haven't heard from yet, either on social media or call them because I know that there are a lot of people that are available at the colleges,” said Murphy.

Miles Diviert was fortunate to see all of his top college options in person before the pandemic arrived in America. Photo courtesy of Miles Diviert

Babb suggests high school seniors reach out to current students at the college as well. “I think it is really helpful for prospective students to get online and talk with current students to get a feel for the school climate and the overall environment.”

Miles Diviert, an 18-year-old high school senior from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, said that college admission counselors have been incredibly communicative. “Admission counselors have been amazing during this process," he said. "I felt that there was more information available to me then there would be at an accepted students' day."

3. Press admissions for financial help.

Colin McLoone, the student from Brookfield, Connecticut, told TODAY that the decisions colleges are now making — particularly the way they address students' financial aid requests — have an impact on which school he chooses to attend. “This completely changes the financial outlook toward certain schools that maybe were affordable enough before, but might not be now,” he said.

“A lot of students were accepted to schools under certain financial conditions, but now that some students have parents whose income may have changed drastically, students should definitely be asking schools how they are going to help them financially,” Babb said. She explained that many admissions advisers have the ability, usually at their discretion, to alter a student’s financial aid. “It might be worth it for a student to go to a college and say, ‘Hey, I’m considering you, but I have a better offer from this college. I need you to bring the tuition down,’” said Babb.

Should you consider a gap year instead of committing to college?

For students looking to get the full on-campus experience during this uncertain time, it's worth considering waiting a semester, or even a year, before entering higher education. A gap year — popular in Europe — is a great way to gain perspective and develop occupational skills. (Malia Obama put a spotlight on the trend back in 2016, when she deferred enrollment to Harvard University.)

“Some colleges are prepared to answer these contingency-based questions and others are not, and I think that’s something students should be paying attention to,” Babb told TODAY. But, this may not matter to students who are primarily focused on their studies and care less about the social aspect of college.

Regardless, if you don’t want to be going to college during this uncertain time, you shouldn’t feel like you have to. “You shouldn't go to school because somebody else says you should be going,” said Murphy.