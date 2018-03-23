Booking spring and summer travel? Check into these hip new hotels

share tweet pin email

As you book your spring and summer vacations, get ready to make room for a slew of new hotel concepts.

From micro-hotels, which give you just a room of your own with no frills, to relaxation retreats, there’s a destination for every taste and budget. Mark Ellwood, contributing editor at Conde Nast Traveler, stopped by Megyn Kelly TODAY to pinpoint hospitality hotspots.

Micro-Hotels

These hotels are modern, hip and designed to make your stay affordable. They're boutique on a budget, which is something we can all appreciate.

The Pod Times Square in New York City offers tiny rooms — and perhaps most importantly, is minutes away from Broadway. Sure, space is limited, but you do get Wi-Fi and sleek subway-tile bathrooms. Some rooms even have bunk beds.

Moxy New Orleans has small, smart rooms and is the millennial-friendly answer to HomeAway. The French Quarter hotel is bold and vibrant and has comfy beds and mood lighting. With fast and free Wi-Fi, it boasts a fitness zone, a quiet zone to tune out, ironing spaces and 24/7 bites and beverages.

High-Tech Trips

Sick of waiting in line to check into your room? These hotels are using technology to maximize efficiency. And yeah, they use robots!

Yotel Boston has its very own robot. YO2D2 will speed up the delivery of linens, extra towels and retail items. The robot is 36 inches tall and can navigate crowded spaces, autonomously summon the elevator, dance or "shimmy" to music and greet guests with messages displayed on its touchscreen interface. Best of all, you don't need to tip!

Aloft in Cupertino also comes with a robotic butler that will deliver towels at the pool! Called Botlr, the robot will also stop by with little snacks and can deliver things to your room. It gets around by taking the elevator and can call your phone to alert you when it has a delivery.

Zen Den

If you’re into health and wellness, and want to do yoga and meditate, these hotels are perfect for you. Here’s a great one in Mexico.

Omm Retreats in Holbox, Mexico, is a glorious respite from the daily grind. While there, you'll conquer two hours of yoga in the morning and then again in the afternoon, which leaves plenty of time for a well-earned siesta in an over-water hammock.