For those planning for the golden years of life, it is common to move to a warmer climate or embrace a new lifestyle in retirement. U.S. News & World Report recognizes that the best place to live is not always the optimal place to retire.

Today, the publication released its list of the best retirement locations in the U.S. after evaluating the 150 most heavily populated metropolitan areas. From Aug. 19 - 21, it surveyed 3,052 individuals both nearing and at the retirement age of 60 or older.

From there, U.S. News determined the six indexes it would use to calculate its rankings: housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, job market and health care quality.

Below are the results from this year's list.

Florida cities nab the top four spots

A 2019 study by the Population Reference Bureau revealed that Florida had the second-highest percentage of its state population aged 65 or older at 20.5% — behind only Maine’s 20.6% score. So it's no surprise that the Sunshine State took the top three spots with Sarasota, Fort Myers and Port St. Lucie, respectively.