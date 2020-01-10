This bakery's sweet mission? Training and employing underserved youth

"We serve people from marginalized communities, specifically from low-income communities and young people of color," Chasan, 36, told TODAY. "We train them on the job in the bakery, both in the kitchen and on the counter, and we also run workshops focused on professional development and entrepreneurial thinking."

"It's important to us to work with these young people and to create this opportunity for them to try to give them a leg up," she explained.

Since the bakery's opening, RISE — an acronym for reach, inspire, shape and elevate — has helped more than 130 individuals. Each year, the program is offered in four eight-week cohorts, which contain seven to 15 participants.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Some eventually find jobs at Sweet Generation after completing the program. Indeed, Chasan estimates that about 75% of Sweet Generation's staff is made up of former interns — like 18-year-old Deana Bing, who started as an apprentice last July after interning in the spring.

She describes her current role as more "major" and hands-on than being an intern.