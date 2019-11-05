Americans are recycling, composting or donating their excess waste more than ever since 1990, but what about large corporations and small businesses? They're the target of 28-year-old Anna Sacks, who searches for unexpired or slightly damaged goods in their trash bins on the streets of New York City.

Known as @TheTrashWalker on Instagram, Sacks started her “trash walks” in 2017 by scouring through residential trash and removing usable items. It wasn’t until 2018, when Sacks expanded to corporate trash, including schools, thrift stores and retailers such as CVS, the largest retail pharmacy chain in the U.S. Her goal is for companies to improve their disposal policies to prevent excess waste ending up in landfills or getting incinerated.

Think of it as dumpster diving for the environment.

“I genuinely enjoy going through trash and educating people and trying to open people's eyes to the amount of waste we create," Sacks told TODAY on a recent trash walk.

With two reusable bags and a gardening glove in hand, Sacks took TODAY to five different CVS locations on New York’s Upper East Side. In two hours, she found five cans of Coke, a full bottle of shampoo, two packets of Emergen-C, two packets of ThermaCare Heatwraps, gas relief pills, Dr. Scholl’s shoe inserts, makeup, lotion, keychains, chocolate, trail mix and pretzels. For her, it was a small haul.

All of the usable goods Sacks found with TODAY. Zach Pagano/TODAY

Since starting her trash walks, Sacks has found anything from 40 bags of Lindt chocolate to tapes from the Paris World's Fair in the late 1930s. She even found a 1935 Russel Wright “Saturn” punch bowl, the same one that the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum has in its collection, which usually sells for $1,000-$2,000.

Working with waste, both on and off duty

When she's not on her trash walks, Sacks works as a senior associate at Think Zero LLC, a waste management firm. She tries to keep her professional and personal lives separate but admits that her work feeds into her individual endeavors.

“During the day I am reading articles about waste, working with clients to reduce and divert their waste, sometimes doing training sessions or listening to webinars,” she told TODAY. “I definitely take that knowledge and then try to disseminate some of it through my Instagram.”

Sacks found a trampoline while going through residential trash. Zach Pagano/TODAY

In 2018, Sacks changed her Instagram account from a personal feed to one primarily devoted to documenting her trash walks to establish credibility in the waste industry. She wanted to show her devotion to waste reduction and diversion despite having no prior work experience or formal education in the field. Sacks previously worked at an investment bank, which she wasn't feeling "inherently fulfilled" by, so she quit to participate in a Jewish farming fellowship in rural Connecticut.

After returning to New York City, she says the waste on the streets stood out to her more than ever before. Sacks noticed usable items among the piles and started to take them. She began posting her findings on Instagram, completed a master composter certificate course at the Lower East Side Ecology Center and began volunteering at a nonprofit.

“Instagram was a way for me to get into this field initially. It was a way for me to establish credibility, establish something I really care about, even though my resume didn’t reflect that,” she told TODAY.

Sacks goes on trash walks as often as she can, averaging a few hours each week. Out of convenience, she sticks to her Upper West Side neighborhood, but always carries an extra bag so she can go on trash walks wherever she is.