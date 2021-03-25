Al Roker connects teenage animator with Oscar winner Frank Abney

Ummi Green has always had big dreams: He wants to be an architect and an astronaut, he's hoping to build hotels in space, and he's training to be an Olympic fencer.

On top of that, he's also a storyteller: Green told TODAY's Al Roker that he became a writer to inspire other kids.

"I want kids to know, especially African American kids, they can be things other than a basketball player, an actor or a musician," said the 17-year-old. "I'm not saying those things are necessarily bad to be, but I want kids to think outside the box."

To share his story and message with others, Green wrote a children's book about a child with unique dreams exploring the limits of his world.

Al Roker gave Ummi Green some useful advice before he interviewed Frank Abney.

To bring that story into a new medium, TODAY connected Green with Hollywood animator and director Frank Abney. In addition to being one of Green's biggest heroes, Abney was the executive producer of the Oscar-winning animated short film "Hair Love" and an animator on movies including "Soul," "Boss Baby" and "Kung Fu Panda 3."

Before the two got to work turning Green's story into an animated short film, the teen got a chance to interview him. Al gave Green some important advice, like the importance of relaxing, being himself and making sure there was nothing in his teeth before starting the interview.

The two spoke about their childhoods. Like Green, Abney had a wide range of interests growing up, including competitive BMX, before beginning work as an animator. Abney told Green that he had always been interested in "storytelling and animation," and he especially relished the chance to create space for Black characters.

"You watch these cartoons or movies, and you can still engage with it, even if you don't see a character who looks like you, but when you connect with a character, there is that side of, you know, 'Where do I fit into this space?'" Abney explained. "I knew that at some point, if I was in a position to create my own stuff, I wanted to exercise that responsibility as a Black creator (and) animator."