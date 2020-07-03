The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people to wear cloth face coverings over their noses and mouths to help prevent the spread of the virus, and many airlines are taking this recommendation seriously.

Here's a look at some of the face mask travel policies that U.S. airlines have implemented.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines is requiring all customers and employees to wear masks that cover their noses and mouths. The airline has extra masks available upon request and allows them to be removed while eating or drinking. Children under 2 and people with breathing problems, a disability that impedes their ability to wear a mask or who are unable to remove a mask on their own are exempt from the policy.

Safety is our top priority! Starting in early July, our flight attendants will be empowered to issue a warning to any guest who flagrantly refuses to wear a mask on board our aircraft. Learn more on our blog: https://t.co/MP0HHgSHPQ — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) June 30, 2020

On June 30, Alaska Airlines announced two new ways the company plans to enforce its mask policy. All customers will be asked to sign a health agreement during check-in that says they agree to follow the airline’s face mask requirements. If a customer repeatedly chooses to disregard the mask policy, they will be handed a yellow card as a final warning. This means that a report will be filed, and the customer’s future travel with the airline could be suspended.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

American Airlines

Masks are required during the boarding process and throughout the duration of American Airlines flights, but they can be removed in order to eat or drink. If customers refuse to comply, they can be denied boarding and may be denied future travel — which is what happened to a conservative activist who refused to wear a mask and was kicked off his June 17 flight in New York.

Young children and people with conditions that render them unable to wear a mask are exempt from American Airlines’ mask policy. According to the company’s website, masks are only “strongly encouraged” in the airline’s lounges.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines mandates that customers and employees wear a mask at all Delta touch points. This means people have to cover their noses and mouths while checking in at the lobby, spending time in Delta Sky Clubs, boarding, on jet bridges and throughout the flight itself. Masks can be provided if necessary and removed during meal service, and children and those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the policy.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines requires customers to wear face masks at all Frontier ticket counters, gate areas and throughout flights. Young children are exempt from the policy. The airline also has tips on its website for customers interested in making their own no-sew masks.