At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

School's finally out for the summer, which means it's time to make some memories!

What better way to create experiences the whole family will treasure for years to come than planning a dream vacation. Contrary to what you might expect, booking a bucket list trip doesn't have to cost a fortune.

To help you through the process, Mark Ellwood, Contributing Editor at Conde Nast Traveler, stopped by TODAY with his list of dream destinations that won't break the bank.

Read on for his picks.

Courtesy of Arrive

Why you should visit: "Summer is the most ideal time to visit Wilmington," said Ellwood. From free concerts and theater to fireworks by the boardwalk, the town seems to be filled with plenty of activities to entertain families during the warmer months.

Where you should stay: Ellwood recommended the modern, minimalist retreat, Arrive Wilmington. Nightly rates for June and July start at $127 and don't exceed $212.

TripAdvisor

Why you should visit: Believe it or not, Vegas can actually be a great destination to take the family because there's so much to do! "Las Vegas is a prime destination in the summer due to its many concerts and entertainment residencies, pool parties and sporting events such as NBA summer league and UFC," explained Ellwood.

Where you should stay: Ellwood recommended the newly opened Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas for anyone traveling with kids. "Summer is the perfect time to visit the hotel due to lower than usual rates during June, July and August. The hotel’s non-gaming, nonsmoking nature make it ideal for families."

TripAdvisor

Why you should visit: "Summer in the Bahamas means a more laid-back and relaxing Caribbean vacation than during the popular winter season," said Ellwood. Reasonably priced flights, great hotel deals and smaller crowds are just a few of the key benefits of traveling to paradise in the summer.

Where you should stay: Ellwood recommended the luxurious Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. With six pools, a golf course and incredible ocean views, it's the picture of relaxation. Beginning July 4, the resort will also be hosting winners and fan favorites from "The Voice" every Saturday night.

Keystone Resort

Why you should visit: The natural beauty of the rocky mountains really shines during the summer months. Ellwood also mentioned the many festivals (like the town's Bacon and Bourbon festival from June 22-23 and Kidtopia Stars and Guitars festical from June 29-July 4) as a big draw to the area for visitors.

Where you should stay: The Keystone Resort encompasses several properties and Ellwood suggested the Keystone Lodge and Spa for its views of the surrounding area and spacious guest rooms. Prices for the summer months start at around $199 per night.

TripAdvisor

Why you should visit: This year marks the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, and the surrounding area's scheduled a full slate of live music and entertainment in celebration.

Where you should stay: Ellwood recommended the Villa Roma Resort's Bethel Woods package. Starting at $199 per night, the package includes transportation to and from the planned concerts along with access to the resorts full slate of activities like rock climbing, bowling, zip lining and more.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!